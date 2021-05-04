Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.28 EPS

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.26. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in EnerSys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

