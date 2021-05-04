Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.07). Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

