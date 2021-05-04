Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Cut by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.28. 29,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,890. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

