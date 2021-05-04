Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,831. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,513,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,552. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.