Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $278.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.38 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.11. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

