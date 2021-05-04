Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.41 billion.

AMGN stock opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.