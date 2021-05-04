AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 89,576 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $166,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

