AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

NYSE:FRC opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $187.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

