AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,766 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

