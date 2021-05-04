AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $1.55 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,880 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

