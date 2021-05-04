AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $549.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.51. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

