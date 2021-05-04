AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $11.57 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,356 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. The company has a market cap of $601.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

