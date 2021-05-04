Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

ARREF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

