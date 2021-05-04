AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading 5% Higher

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.27. 18,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 44,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

About AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

