American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.180-4.280 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 597,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,944. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

