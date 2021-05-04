American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 157.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Software to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

American Software stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

