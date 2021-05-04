American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $156.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

