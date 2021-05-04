America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 5.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.35. 20,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,387. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

