America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for about 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Royal Gold worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Royal Gold by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.45.

Shares of RGLD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

