Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

AMRC stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 10,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold a total of 579,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,054 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ameresco by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

