AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

DIT opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $156.74.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.