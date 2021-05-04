Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,249.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,200.77. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.