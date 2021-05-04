Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Truist from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4,200.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,249.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,200.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

