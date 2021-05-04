Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,500.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,200.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

