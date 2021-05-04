Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $6,188,000. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 6,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

