Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

