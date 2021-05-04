Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALTO. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 141,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,596. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million.

In other news, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,356.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at $953,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

