Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

