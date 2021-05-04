AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.25.

ALA stock opened at C$23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$23.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.48.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

