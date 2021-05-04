AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.