Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $785.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,057,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,619,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

