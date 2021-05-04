Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Alphatec has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $1,601,487. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

