Alpha Omega Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. 1,354,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,188. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

