Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.75.

ALNY opened at $135.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

