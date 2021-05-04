Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMOT opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

