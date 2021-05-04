Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 in the last quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

