Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,207,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,860,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Alleghany by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 68,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:Y opened at $682.93 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $434.53 and a fifty-two week high of $690.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.96.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

