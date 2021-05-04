Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.38. The stock had a trading volume of 274,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,243,916. The firm has a market cap of $612.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.