Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

Shares of NYSE ALX traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.80. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $314.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $274.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

