Albion Development VCT plc (AADV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Albion Development VCT plc (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $1.99. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Development VCT stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Albion Development VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The company has a market cap of £81.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.35.

Get Albion Development VCT alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Reeve purchased 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.66 ($6,508.57).

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.