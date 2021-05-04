Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.