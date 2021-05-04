Akroma (AKA) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $10,722.80 and approximately $61.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.32 or 0.05810142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.