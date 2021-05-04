Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,184. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $402.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

