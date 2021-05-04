Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $5.60

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00010074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $315.75 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00275377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.27 or 0.01148704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00730376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,751.72 or 1.00337894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 134,350,380 coins and its circulating supply is 56,405,654 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.