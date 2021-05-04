Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €20.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aixtron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.08 ($23.63).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €17.62 ($20.73) on Friday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €8.72 ($10.26) and a twelve month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

