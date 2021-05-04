Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €110.31 ($129.77).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EPA:AIR traded down €0.03 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching €99.91 ($117.54). 1,004,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is €99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.44.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

