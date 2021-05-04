Air Lease (AL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Lease stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

