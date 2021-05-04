Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $18.67 million and $1.28 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,531.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.55 or 0.06184540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00567710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $976.54 or 0.01790765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00114711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.49 or 0.00727072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.98 or 0.00617955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.43 or 0.00450069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004618 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

