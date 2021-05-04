AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.53. 780,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

