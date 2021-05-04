Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Update

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 608,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.3 days.

Shares of Afterpay stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Afterpay has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $124.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFTPF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

